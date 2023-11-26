Secretary of State for California, H. E. Shirley Weber, is urging Ghanaian students to prioritize academics as a catalyst for instrumental change in the future.

Addressing students during a welcome durbar at the St. Johns Grammar Senior High School, she emphasized the need to strive for success, regardless of one’s personal restraints.

Dr. Shirley Weber, who is the first Black Woman to work as the Secretary of State for California, arrived in Ghana on Friday, November 17, with over 35 other American Nationals and has been embarking on visits to various tourist sites and government institutions as part of efforts to strengthen relations between Ghana and the US.

“What I want to say to you is, don’t ever lose focus, don’t lose sight of what you want, and don’t ever blame the conditions and circumstances in which you live as a reason for not being successful. I want to encourage you to take learning seriously because I see the future of Ghana in your faces, hearts, and determination,” she said.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga North Municipality, Simons Sekyim, revealed that this collaboration with Dr. Shirley Weber is intended to build long and productive relationships between California and the municipality.

“Dr. Weber has been with us since the beginning of the week to familiarize herself with our community and staff at the Assembly. Today she’ll be visiting more areas in our assembly, and we hope to foster more collaborations with the US through this,” he added.