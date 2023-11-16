The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed the recent power outages experienced across the country to regular maintenance work carried out by members of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers.

ECG says the maintenance work is necessary to ensure the smooth running of the power-producing plants to enable a regular and uninterrupted supply of power.

Head of external communications at the ECG, Lala Abubakar, told Citi News that the power disruptions are due to the planned maintenance and a host of other challenges.

“Some of the generators or the Independent Power Producers on the value chain had planned maintenance. For instance, ENI, two months ago, had a planned maintenance so we had to reassign other plants that do not use gas to do the supply for ECG to distribute to customers. When there is an issue with liquid fuel, then there will eventually also be a problem with distribution. There have also been issues with some of the plants developing faults.”