Chairman of the Greater Accra Association of Ghana Industries, Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, has lauded the government for removing certain taxes via the 2024 budget.

He specifically praised the removal of taxes on locally produced sanitary pads.

The AGI has long been pushing for the removal of duties on imported raw materials used for the production of sanitary pads by local manufacturers, among other initiatives.

In an interview on The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Citi TV, Mr. Akpeloo described the move as a good step in the right direction.

“We’d like to say that some of the things that we’ve been advocating for have been covered and taken off, especially some of the reliefs we have been seeking with issues around the sanitary pads, the exemption of zero VAT for the garment and textile sector, among others. So, off the top of my head, it is really a good move, and we welcome those measures, and we look forward to dealing with the others we are asking for.”

Akpeloo underscored the significance of the reduction in government expenditure in addressing issues such as inflation, interest rates, and the cost of borrowing to foster economic stability.

“We had concerns about the general current of the economy, issues around inflation, issues around interest rates, and the cost of borrowing because our view is that it is the working of our economy that would allow some of these indicators to be good. Our view is if the budget is targeted in dealing with these issues, then it will go a long way to support us.”