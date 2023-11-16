The Electricity Company of Ghana’s nationwide exercise to capture the consumption of customers and ensure all customers pay their bills has commenced in the Volta and Oti Regions.

The exercise, which began on 6th November 2023, will end on 11th December 2023.

Addressing the media, the General Manager of ECG Volta Region, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, confirmed that the exercise is ongoing in all eleven Districts in Volta and Oti Regions, namely; Denu, Keta, Akatsi, Sogakope, Ho, Kpeve, Kpando, Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, and Dambai.

The ECG Volta Regional General Manager added that the company has moved away from “capturing meter readings manually” and has “digitized the process” to inspire confidence from customers.

According to Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the exercise will see ECG officials visit the premises of customers to capture the consumption of their meters, verify meter readings, check the integrity of meters, and also engage customers in arrears to pay their bills.

“In previous revenue mobilization exercises, we went out in our numbers to ensure customers in arrears paid their debt, and this was successful because we were able to visit a lot of customers since we had enough staff in the field. In view of this, we want to replicate the same exercise but this time around we are going out in our numbers to visit all our meters to capture the consumption of customers in addition to the revenue mobilization,” she said.

Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo explained that POS devices will enable them to capture and verify the meter readings of customers and also take pictures of the readings and the meter.

Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo added that ECG staff have been well-equipped to train customers on how to read their meters as part of efforts to promote transparency between the company and its customers.

The ECG Volta Regional General Manager indicated that ECG Officials can be identified by their ID Cards, the reflector vests, or by clicking the Verify Staff option on the ECG PowerApp or shortcode *226#.

“When we get to your premises and you are not there, the team will leave a note with a phone number, so please call the number and our Customer Service Team will attend to you,” she added.

This digitized system forms part of the company’s transformational projects to enhance operational efficiency, provide customer convenience, and reduce system losses drastically.