U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has pledged her country’s commitment to dedicating resources to help empower young Ghanaians.

She said young people remain the nation’s greatest resources, and empowering them is the surest way to shape the future of Ghana and also deepen and promote economic opportunity, political participation, public health, peacebuilding, and community development.

The U.S. ambassador joined other dignitaries to officially open a new American Corner at the Top Martins building in Kumasi.

The space, a cultural and information center, will provide free and open access for young Ghanaians to learn more about the United States, attend free educational programming, develop new skills, and access a wide range of resources.

Ambassador Palmer said, “We hope that this new American Corner will help provide the resources and knowledge needed to be successful in those endeavours.”

She indicated that the Embassy chose Kumasi as its first space outside Accra because of the numerous universities, businesses, and historical ties to the United States.

A 2023 Open Doors Report revealed that more than 6,400 Ghanaian students studied in the United States in the last academic year, representing more than a 30% increase over the previous year.

Ghana has also been ranked number 14 in the world for sending graduate students to the United States.

She encouraged residents in Kumasi, especially young people, to take advantage and learn more about U.S. culture, values, higher education, and exchange program opportunities.

Kumasi Mayor Samuel Pyne was excited about the location of the space and said it would give young people the chance to explore more opportunities.