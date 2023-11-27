Stakeholders in Educational Technology (EdTech) have called on the government to bridge gaps in blended learning models across the country.

They said doing so would optimize the benefits that both teachers and students gain from blended learning models.

EdTech is the combined use of computer hardware, software, and educational theory and practice to facilitate learning. Blended learning models are approaches to education that combine online educational materials and opportunities for interaction with traditional place-based classroom methods.

These stakeholders made the call during the November edition of EdTech Monday on Citi FM on November 27, 2023.

They were speaking on the theme “Monitoring and Evaluation of Blending Learning Models.”

Mica Woodee, Research and Impact Associate at MEST Africa, stressed the need for the government to continue working towards building a TVET system that supports blended learning and has more digital training for teachers.

She also indicated the need for holding more education fairs for stakeholders to understand what could be done, as well as building a hub to ensure that blended learning is accessible to all.

Thomas Eghan Ekuban, Content and Training Manager at TechAid, admitted that the country was gradually moving in the right direction in terms of adapting to EdTech solutions, but “we need to do more to facilitate the process.”

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, acceded to the country doing its best to ensure blended learning, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic but noted that “we must begin to differentiate between the procurement and the deployment of EdTech. Let’s move from procurement and deployment to participation and learning outcomes.”

Dr. Vandyk Lomotey, Country Programmes Manager at TechAid, also said there were issues of barriers hindering the full operationalization and utilization of blended learning models, especially with regard to accessibility.

He therefore suggested that measures be put in place for this to be addressed.

EdTech Mondays is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation’s Regional Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT, aimed at finding solutions to Africa’s youth employment by closing the gap in access to quality education and advancing the integration of technology in education policies and practices across Africa.

The Mastercard Foundation has partnered with MEST Africa, a pan-African technology institution, to bring EdTech Monday on the last Monday of every month.

About MEST

MEST offers Africa-wide technology entrepreneur training, internal seed funding, and a network of hubs providing incubation for technology startups in Africa.

Founded in Ghana in 2008, MEST provides critical skills training, funding, and support in software development, business, and communications to Africa’s tech entrepreneurs. Hubs are located in Accra, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; Cape Town, South Africa; and Nairobi, Kenya.

To date, MEST has trained over 500 entrepreneurs from across the continent and invested in over 80 startups across industries from SaaS and consumer internet to eCommerce, Digital Media, Agritech, Fintech, and Healthcare IT.

MEST is primarily funded by the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence and Outside Insight.