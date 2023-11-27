The District Chief Executive of the North Tongu District, Osborn Fenu, has disclosed that significant progress has been made in ensuring that all students and learners in the flood-affected areas return to school.

He noted that while some schools have reopened, others have delayed their resumption to aid in the relocation of flood victims.

After months of closure, educational institutions have resumed, with several students and learners returning to class.

Several tents have been erected to allow learners to return to school, as flood victims still occupy some classrooms.

In an interview during a visit to the flood-affected area by the ECOWAS Representative in Ghana, the District Chief Executive for North Tongu, Divine Osborn Fenu, stated that significant progress has been made in ensuring students and learners return to school.

“We’ve made significant progress. UNICEF brought some tents, with some being erected in some camps in Mefe and others sent to Fodzoku, and teaching and learning are ongoing in those tents. There’s a lot being done to ensure our people go back to their classrooms to study. So a lot of progress is being made, and I believe this will be a thing of the past, and life will come back to normalcy.”

The DCE, Divine Osborn Fenu, also noted that reopening has been postponed in other areas to allow flood victims to relocate and assured that efforts are in place to resolve lost lesson hours.

“We have asked that reopening be postponed for a number of weeks, and we believe that we will work out things before that time passes so that teaching and learning will begin immediately. We have lost about 3 weeks already, and so a lot will need to be done for our people to catch up with those lost periods. We believe things will be resolved for our people to get back to the classroom.”

Speaking to Citi News, the ECOWAS Representative in Ghana, Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, who spoke after handing over some relief items to the affected victims, said a comprehensive response is being prepared by ECOWAS to make lives better for the affected communities.

“We are here on behalf of ECOWAS, and it is our duty to respond to any natural disaster. We also brought some stationery for the learners, and we know a more comprehensive response will follow from the Headquarters when the needs assessment is done by the inter-ministerial committee, and a comprehensive report is presented to the government.”