The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem constituency and former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has justified his reasons for proposing that the 2024 post-budget workshop should be held in Parliament instead of going outside Accra.

He insisted that the decision was to help the country to reduce its expenses.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, directed on Monday that the post-2024 budget workshop be held in the house.

The decision was made after MPs were divided on whether to choose the Rock City Hotel or the Volta Serene Hotel for the workshop, as announced by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to take place from November 17 to November 19.

Mr. Adams had urged the house to consider hosting the exercise in Parliament to help save costs, considering the current economic situation.

In the end, Mr. Bagbin ruled that the post-budget workshop be held in Parliament.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Amadu Sanda on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, the Buem MP reiterated that “the issue of cost must always be factored in. That explains why we were a bit worried when the president was flying in a private jet left and right.”

“So it got to us, and as Parliament, this is the best time to show that we could also do something in an area that is possible for us to make some savings and still get the work done.”