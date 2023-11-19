The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it will soon clamp down on owners of commercial facilities that have not been certified by the outfit for fire safety, as this act contravenes its regulations while compromising the safety of users of such facilities.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, many owners of commercial buildings are failing to comply with L.I. 1724, which enjoins owners to secure a fire safety certificate from the outfit.

The GNFS says the failure on the part of owners to honour the obligation compromises the safety of life and property.

The outfit states that most fire incidents at commercial places occur as a result of the owners’ failure to ensure that adequate safety measures are put in place.

As such, the GNFS says it is embarking on a rigorous sensitization programme.

The Greater Accra Regional Fire Safety Officer, DOI Evans Osei Owusu, told Citi News that the Service will also embark on education programs within slum communities following an upsurge in fire cases within such communities.

He expressed the difficulty firefighters face in fighting fires in slum communities due to the lack of access routes.