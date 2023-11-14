The planned meeting between organized labor and the government regarding an increment in base pay concluded inconclusively.

Labor is advocating for a 45 percent increase in base pay, which would subsequently raise overall salaries.

Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary-General of the TUC, says labor is seeking what they consider a fair increase in the ongoing negotiations.

“Negotiations should come up with something better, so we are expecting something better for labor and the government itself, and I don’t want to talk about a percentage. Last year, we had 30 percent, and we are hoping for an improvement of the 30 percent.”

Organized Labor demanded a 60% rise in base pay across all levels for the 2023 fiscal year, but several meetings failed to yield positive results for government workers.

The government subsequently agreed to increase the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure by 30% for all public sector works effective January 1, 2023.