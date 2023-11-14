LeadAfrique International is embarking on the “BE FUTURE READY CAMPAIGN” across four regions. The campaign is a pioneering initiative designed to equip students with active learning skills and teachers with effective teaching techniques.

The campaign will see the LeadAfrique team conduct half-day workshops in:

20 schools in14 districts in 6 Regions

Impacting 14,000 JHS and SHS students and 3000 teachers

The “BE FUTURE READY CAMPAIGN” was launched in August 2023 and has so far;

supported 6,790 students

trained 700 teachers

impacted 32 schools

The campaign aims to empower a minimum of 2 million Junior High and Senior High School students and their teachers with the essential skills for the future by the end of 2027.

In an exclusive media interview ahead of the tour, Letitia Ohene-Effah, Co-Founder of LeadAfrique International, highlighted the decline in the love for learning among students and emphasized the need for immediate action. “The objective of this campaign is to rekindle our children’s enthusiasm for learning. Our youth are facing a diminishing interest in learning for various reasons. It is imperative that we address this challenge by inspiring students to cultivate a love for learning.”

This is indicated in several reports that state that:

The Early Grade Reading Assessment (2020) reveals that approximately two-thirds of children completing basic education find themselves functionally illiterate and innumerate.

Students in JHS are struggling with spelling, and have resorted to one-word answers in examinations, depriving them of the chance to earn more marks (Chief Examiner’s Report, CER 2022)

Six out of every ten pupils fail to make the transition to secondary education annually (UNICEF, 2020).

Only 47% of students who start primary school are able complete SHS (Ghana Statistical Service, Multiple Indicator Cluster Six, 2019)

A recent analysis conducted by the African Education Watch in 2023 further discloses that more than 300,000 out of 906,000 pupils were unable to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.), despite the provision of free education, especially at the basic level.

Teachers are similarly grappling with the constant changes in educational policies and directives. Teacher-trainees have also had to face the harsh reality this year, with about 83.5% of teacher-trainees failing the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination, (Citi News Room,2023)

Mrs. Ohene-Effah reaffirmed LeadAfrique’s commitment to personally visit several schools across all regions and districts of Ghana, engaging with students between January 2023 and December 2027. She outlined two integral approaches through which students can nurture a culture of continuous learning.

Firstly, we support children to identify their learning style. Secondly, we equip them with effective learning strategies and techniques.

In her call for collective participation, Mrs. Ohene-Effah emphasized that making the “FUTURE READY CAMPAIGN” a resounding success requires collaborative efforts from all segments of society.

“Ghana’s resurgence relies on our united action. No individual alone can steer our nation’s transformation. We must collectively commit to advancing our motherland’s prosperity, starting with equipping our basic and second-cycle students with the indispensable skills of active learning and learning strategies.

We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us on this campaign by contributing to our fundraising campaign via mobile money on 0549274728 and referencing the “Be Future-Ready Campaign”, liking and sharing our posts and introducing us to friends and family who can also support this project. For further information or clarification, please visit our official website at www.leadafrique.org or call 0244235549 – Letitia Ohene-Effah