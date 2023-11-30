Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says he is optimistic that the La General Hospital will be commissioned by the end of 2024.

The demolished La General Hospital is set to be reconstructed as the government says it has secured 50 million euros for the completion of the facility.

The decision by the government to demolish the edifice has received heavy criticism from the public, especially the Minority in Parliament.

However, in the 2024 budget presented to Parliament, the Finance Minister indicated that contractors have moved to the site to begin work.

During his visit to the project site on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Finance Minister assured the contractor of timely payment to aid in the completion of the project.

“We will have a standing commitment that meets at least a requirement that will ensure we keep timestamps on it so that next year the president will be here to commission it. We look forward to working with you to ensure that your payments come in time,” he said.