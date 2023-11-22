Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has affirmed the government’s commitment to swiftly restore normalcy to education in communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 22, Dr Adutwum said the government has initiated an emergency procurement process to purchase items and learning materials for students in communities affected by the spillage.

Dr Adutwum said the Akosombo Dam spillage has undoubtedly posed significant challenges to the education of students in the affected communities.

He added that the government is fully aware of the impact this has had on their learning and is taking urgent steps to ensure that their education is not unduly disrupted.

The minister detailed the immediate actions being undertaken by the Ministry of Education and related agencies, stated that the extent of the damage has been assessed and the specific needs of each affected school will be addressed.

Dr Adutwum emphasized the government’s priority on ensuring that student’s academic progress is not hindered by the spillage.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Volta Regional Officer, Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa has assured that no affected person will be left behind.

He added that every person affected by the spillage will be provided with adequate relief items to ensure that they get back on their

The minister also commended the resilience of the affected communities and expressed gratitude for their cooperation during this challenging time.

He added that the communities have shown remarkable strength and understanding in the face of this adversity.