The leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) on Tuesday donated some items to support the operations of the police.

The donation comes on the back of the recent stakeholder meeting between the leadership of the police and some selected associations including GUTA at the behest of the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The items included street lights, raincoats, torchlights, television sets, and drums of oil, among others.

Presenting the items at the police headquarters, the President of the trader union Dr. Joseph Obeng said their members were overwhelmed by the invitation of the police for the stakeholder meeting and have vowed that they will support the police in anyway possible.

He said their members across the various regions will also donate items to support the various police commands appealing for similar stakeholder meetings in the regions.

Receiving the items on behalf of the police service, the IGP said the police were thankful for the gesture and assured the police will continue to work with the leadership of GUTA to ensure that their security concerns are fully resolved.

The association also presented a citation to the IGP. Among other commendations, parts of the citation read “Your exemplary leadership and quality since you took over as IGP in August 2021 is visible for all to see”.