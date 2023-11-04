The newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on all supporters of his contenders to unite and work together to break the eight-year cycle of power in the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia made the call in his inaugural speech after winning the NPP’s presidential primary on Saturday.

“Let us join together to achieve the ambition of breaking the 8,” Bawumia said, adding, “That ambition requires the participation of all the aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong who wanted to give me a showdown today.”

Dr Bawumia added that he will marshall all party members to ensure that the opposition NDC continues to stay in opposition. He added that his victory indicates that the NPP is truly an inclusive party.

Dr Bawumia defeated a field of three other candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central MP, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Certified results announced by a deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.

A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turn out was 94.63%.

Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.