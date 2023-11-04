President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the flagbearer-elect of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his congratulatory remarks, Akufo-Addo said he believes Dr. Bawumia has the ability to unite the rank and file of the NPP to win power in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing supporters of the elephant fraternity at the Accra Sports Stadium, President Akufo-Addo appealed to party members to work together to ensure that former President John Mahama does not win the 2024 elections.

“I am passing on the flagbearer role of our party after you have honoured me to lead this party, and you have allowed me to serve this great party. I cannot forget. I have done my best, but I am still left with one thing to do, and that is to help elect Bawumia as president. So let us pull together to ensure [John] Mahama does not return to power.”

“I am confident Bawumia will be able to unite this party, with the help of the other three contestants, to inflict a successful defeat on Mahama.”

President Akufo-Addo further thanked the leadership of the party, from the local to the national levels, for a good fight fought.

“My message is simple and it is one of gratitude to the regional executives, national executives, local executives, and all the people that contributed to this. And I want to thank you.”

Dr. Bawumia defeated a field of three other candidates, including Kennedy Agyapong, the outspoken Assin Central MP; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture; and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Certified results announced by a deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, revealed that Dr. Bawumia polled 118210 votes, representing 61.47%, while his closest contender, Mr. Agyapong, polled 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who placed a distant third, polled 1,459 votes, representing 0.76%, while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 votes, representing 0.41%.

A total of 192,446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193,346, with 900 votes rejected. Turnout was 94.63%.

Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary, but he failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.