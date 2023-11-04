National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has assured members of the party that he will deliver a President for Ghana in the 2024 election.

According to him, when he was campaigning for the Chairmanship position of the party, he made a very emphatic irrevocable promise, which was that if the delegates made him the National Chairman, he would give them a President in 2024.

“Having delivered on your side of the bargain, by giving me a Flagbearer, I am reiterating my promise to you distinguish delegates that I am going to produce a President you in December 20123. That is what we are all looking up to, noting less than that,” Chairman Ntim said this when he addressed a gathering after the Presidential primary results were declared at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, November 4, 2023, elected the Presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the party to the 2024 general election.

He polled 118,210 votes representing in the Presidential primary held across the country on Saturday, November 4, 2023, which had about 210,000 delegates casting their ballot.

His closest contender, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong polled 71, 996 votes.

The other contestants, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh polled 1,459 and 781 votes respectively.

Following his election, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will go head-to-head with ex-President John Dramani Mahama, who secured the endorsement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier this year.

The party aims to overcome the historical trend where no political party in Ghana has secured more than two consecutive terms under the Fourth Republic, spanning from 1992 to the present.

The 2024 election promises to be keenly competed among the governing New Patriotic Party and the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress(NDC).