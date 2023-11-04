The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, says the internal wrangling, especially among candidates in the party’s presidential primary, will not in any way impact their chances in the 2024 General Elections.

He made this assertion while speaking to Citi News at the Carl Reindorf Park in the Ablekuma West Constituency as part of his visit to selected polling centres designated for the primary.

“I started in the morning visiting the various voting centres. It’s been serene so far. Everywhere I’ve been, it’s the same story. So I can’t complain. We want to select a candidate who will be acceptable to the whole party nationwide. And God willing, that person will win the presidency for us. When it’s time for such congresses, you should expect some internal wrangling, but this election is very peaceful, so far so good.”

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country are voting on Saturday to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

The aspirants include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin North MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie.