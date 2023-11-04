A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has intimated that the party has a lot of work to do in order to win the 2024 general elections and break the 8.

Gabby, who visited the constituency of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Kyibi, expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the delegates for overwhelmingly voting for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

He mentioned that the overwhelming support and love shown to the Vice President is an indication of the massive confidence people have in the government.

“When I got here, it was peaceful, and it is the president’s constituency, and they have voted overwhelmingly for the Vice President. They came out to vote massively for the Vice President, and it shows that they have confidence in the government,” Gabby told the media.

“We have a lot of work to do to break the eight-year cycle, but it starts with massively endorsing the candidate so that we don’t encounter problems,” he emphasized further.

A total of 203,439 delegates are participating in the election, with 436 delegates voting at the party’s head office in Asylum Down, Accra, to elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

In the Ashanti Region, 34,987 delegates are voting, whereas 4,204 delegates are voting in the Ahafo Region. 39,134 delegates are voting in the Greater Accra Region. Volta has a delegate number of 11,995.

Voting centres have also been set up in all 275 constituencies in the country.

Today’s contest is between the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.