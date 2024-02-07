The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has called on the party’s leaders and supporters to work together to secure a resounding victory for the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the 2024 polls.

He made these remarks when he addressed the party supporters, executives, failed presidential candidates, MPs, former MPs, appointees, and former president John Agyekum Kufuor, among others, during Dr. Bawumia’s address to the nation on February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium, Accra.

Mr. Ntim called on the party supporters to ensure that they work in unity by doing away with their differences, advising newly-elected parliamentary candidates and party executives to reach out to failed parliamentary candidates.

“I expect all parliamentary candidates and party executives to take immediate action by reaching out to all unsuccessful aspirants and forming formidable constituency campaign teams to guarantee our party retains its majority in the 10th parliament. Failure to do so is not an option. We have to ensure we do away with our differences and come together. Let us bridge every gap, heal every wound, and work together with renewed passion for victory.

“When we stand united, we are unstoppable. Let’s join hands and march in unity towards a resounding first-round victory on December 7. It’s indeed possible.”

He said the election of Dr. Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer shows the party embraces different perspectives and diversity, commending Dr. Bawumia for his dedication and hard work.

The vice president is seeking election to be the president of the country in the 2024 polls.

