Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, portraying him as a man destined for greatness.

Kufuor expressed confidence in Bawumia’s ability to effectively guide the country, urging Ghanaians to rally behind and support him in his leadership role.

The former President made the comments during Dr Bawumia’s address to the nation, where he shared his vision for the country, in Accra on Wednesday.

“I have always seen him as a man of destiny. When I first saw him in 2002, he was a research assistant to the governor of the Bank of Ghana. He delivered a paper at an international conference in London. There was something about his presentation. I was the president of Ghana by then. Till then I hadn’t even spoken to him before.

“I congratulated him and I don’t know what came in me, prophetically, I told him to carry on the light and that he will go far…in 2008 Akufo-Addo picked this man again to be his running mate.”

“…This man is on a mission. A mission determined by destiny. Let’s all support him to continue. Quality leadership is very scarce,” he stated.

The former president also indicated that the country needed a visionary leader.

“Ghana has come to a crossroads. It’s not the regular politics we want. We want a leadership with vision even in the complex world I spoke about. We should be talking about the nation and not so much as the party. We must get competent people to work with him to bring us out of the challenges we are in now,” he added.

