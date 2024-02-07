The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the Akufo-Addo government has created more jobs than any other government.

The Vice President emphasized that amid the global economic crisis, the government created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022.

Addressing the nation at the UPSA auditorium in Accra, the NPP flagbearer stressed that they have recruited 100,000 more health workers, 100,000 teachers, and have doubled fire service personnel recruitment.

“What is probably the most remarkable development in terms of the economy is that our government has created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 notwithstanding the global economic crisis. The public sector recruited 1.2 million people while the private sector created 975,000 jobs (per SSNIT data) . We recruited 100,000 more health workers, 100,000 more teachers, more than doubled the fire service personnel, etc. Our government has quite clearly created more jobs in a seven year period than any government. This is truly remarkable under the circumstances even though we still have to create more jobs,” he remarked.

Notwithstanding the economic crisis, he said the government has been able to steer the ship of the nation away from any catastrophe.

“Clearly notwithstanding the economic crisis, this government has been able to steer the ship of the nation away from catastrophe. In the face of the crisis, the overall performance of the economy in areas such as GDP Growth, agricultural growth, industrial growth, trade balance, gross international reserves and job creation demonstrated resilience. Available data also shows that notwithstanding the challenging economy we inherited, and the global economic crisis that ensued, government has chalked a large number of achievements across the country. Due to time constraints.”

The NPP flagbearer stated that he will soon “outdoor our Performance Tracker which details all of our achievements in every sector and every district in Ghana.”

