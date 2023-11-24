The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed deep concern about the increasing exodus of health and educational professionals from Ghana.

He has described the brain drain being experienced as a modern form of colonization which should not be encouraged.

The overload of the Ashanti kingdom has described the development as a worrying trend and as such, urgent measures need to be taken by government to address it.

Speaking at the 57th Congregation at KNUST, the Asantehene who doubles as the chancellor of the institution stressed the need for government to come up with sustainable measures such as creating job opportunities through entrepreneurship to as a matter of urgency address Ghana’s problems, for which reason many people are seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

“Our country is faced with enormous challenges that demand our immediate attention and collective action. From the economy to climate change and the exodus of our professionals in the health and the education sector. We must wholeheartedly be able to unite to ensure sustainable solutions for the betterment of our nation. One of the most current challenges confronting our nation is brain drain,” he said.

Touching on illegal mining, the Asantehene called on government to emulate his action of destooling Chiefs who were allegedly engaged in the practice.

He believes that when government takes such decisive actions, the issue of illegal mining would be addressed.

“I call on all stakeholders to help the government flash out these illegal miners…And I urge the government to take actions in the fight against galamsey,” he said.

On the back of the Akosombo Dam spillage and its associated challenges, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for serious actions to be taken to address climate change particularly in relation to water resources.

He also wants disaster management to be taken seriously to ensure proper preparedness during such incidents.