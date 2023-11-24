The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, says his office is not in a position to vouch for the credibility of the Torentco Asset Management Limited (TAML) as a lessee of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

This follows the submission of a Due Diligence Report (DDR) for a reassessment of Torentco’s credibility by the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana.

The General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union of the TUC Ghana insists that the lease agreement between the TOR and TAML is shady for which reason it’s doing everything to halt the agreement.

Godfred Dame in a response to the Union stated that “From the DDR, TAML has no financial and technical capacity to undertake the proposed transaction.”

“TAML has no established affiliation with Vitol or with any other company, which has the needed funds and technical capacity to undertake the Proposed Lease Transaction and without whose support TAML lacks the financial and technical capacity to undertake its obligation under the Proposed Lease Transaction,” it stated.

The Ministry further indicated that the TAML lacked the requisite licenses and documentation to undertake the proposed lease transaction, proceeding with the project would therefore be contrary to the law.

It therefore urged the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union of the TUC Ghana to “revert to us should you require any further clarification on the matter.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW