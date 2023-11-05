In a groundbreaking endeavour aimed at fostering the well-being of commercial bus drivers and enhancing community ties, LindaDor Enterprises Limited, operators of the esteemed LindaDor Highway Rest Stop in Bunsu, proudly presents the “DRIVE HEALTHIER, DRIVE SAFER CAMPAIGN.”

This initiative offers free health screenings to commercial bus drivers and host communities residing in the Eastern Region.

Elevating Driver Health:

Recognizing the pivotal role of commercial bus drivers within the transportation sector and the intrinsic link between driver well-being and road safety, LindaDor Enterprises Limited is at the forefront of a proactive approach. The health and vitality of bus drivers stand as paramount concerns, not only for the drivers themselves but also for the safety of passengers and fellow road users.

The World Health Organization underscores that driver fatigue, stress, and untreated medical conditions can significantly contribute to road accidents. In extending complimentary health screenings to bus drivers, LindaDor Enterprises Limited undertakes a pivotal step toward augmenting road safety.

Health as an Integral ESG and CSR Component:

“This initiative transcends conventional business practices; it epitomizes a strategic move aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and the tenets of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)” said Mr. Emmanuel Oduro-Boakye, Head of Marketing, Sales and Transport Departments at LindaDor Enterprises Limited . This resoundingly affirms the company’s dedication to shaping social and environmental impact while concurrently upholding sustainable and ethical business standards, he added.

Mr. Emmanuel Oduro-Boakye, unequivocally voiced the company’s unwavering commitment to driver health: “Our drivers are the lifeblood of our enterprise, encompassing long-haul operators, including VIP, VVIP, OA, ISTC, NEOPLAN, GPRTU, PROTOA, 2M EXPRESS, and more. By safeguarding their health and welfare, we are not merely discharging our corporate obligations but are also fostering a safer journey for all.”

Testimonials from Key Stakeholders:

Nana Kwame Appiah, a commercial bus driver, expressed his profound appreciation for LindaDor’s initiative: “As a driver, I wholeheartedly appreciate the profound effort invested by LindaDor and Lucky Herbal Hospital. Maintaining optimal health is vital for me to ensure safe travel and provide for my family. Our profession is demanding, and the provision of cost-free health screenings is a significant relief, underscoring the company’s deep concern for our well-being.”

Mrs. Helena Mensah, a prominent member of the host community, lauded the initiative from the community’s perspective: “LindaDor has consistently been an exemplary neighbour, and this new initiative further cements our enduring relationship. Witnessing a company invest not only in its workforce but also in the broader community is profoundly heartening.”

Enhancing Lives and Fortifying Communities:

LindaDor Enterprises Limited’s health screening program is a testament to the affirmative impact that businesses can effect in the lives of their employees and the communities they serve. As the “DRIVE HEALTHIER, DRIVE SAFER CAMPAIGN” gathers momentum, it sets an inspirational benchmark for other corporations, advocating the prioritization of health, road safety, and enduring corporate citizenship.