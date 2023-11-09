The Odumase Krobo Circuit Court has remanded one Arthur Tettey Muala for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old male student of his school at Manya Kpongunor.

The accused, a teacher, during his appearance in court on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defiling a child under 16 years and sodomy.

Police prosecuting Detective Chief Inspector Dan Apedo Joseph revealed to the court that the suspect had engaged in the same act with a 14-year-old former student of the same school.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Apedo added that sometime in 2020, Muala began having anal sex with the boy, repeating the act anytime he invited him to his residence.

To continue to lure the victim to his house to enable him to persist with his acts, the headteacher, according to the prosecution, gave one of his keys to his student with the instruction that he could come to his house at any time.

To conceal his act, he allegedly warned him not to inform anyone of the act, a warning the victim heeded by keeping his ordeal to himself. From July 21, 2023, the victim started having difficulties in sitting due to severe pains he was suffering in the anus. In addition, the victim also started urinating blood, a situation which led to his parents questioning him.

After thorough probing, he disclosed his ordeal at the hands of the headteacher to his parents.

The case was subsequently reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Odumase Police, where he was subsequently arrested and arraigned.

The Court, presided over by His Honour, Kwase Apiatse Abaidoo, after hearing the plea of the accused, remanded him into prison custody to reappear on November 28, 2023.