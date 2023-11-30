The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr, has declared his intention to contest again for the Dome-Kwabenya seat when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opens nominations.

“I want to inform the people of Dome-Kwabenya through your medium that as soon as there is the opening for picking up forms and filing of nominations, I, Mike Oquaye Jnr., will stand to represent the people of Dome-Kwabenya,” he disclosed this on Peace FM’s ‘kokrokoo.’

His declaration of intent comes on the back of the challenges being faced by Adwoa Safo in the constituency, where her chance of retaining the seat seems shaky.

Mike Oquaye Jnr. lost the NPP’s 2020 primaries to the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

He garnered 488 votes, while Adwoa Safo polled 496.

Parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies are scheduled for December 2, 2023.

The NPP will also go to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates in January 2024.

Nominations will be opened on December 20, 2023, and close on December 22, 2023.