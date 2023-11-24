Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has served notice of embarking on an indefinite nationwide strike starting Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The Mortuary workers in a statement on November 22, explained that all efforts to resolve their grievances have proved futile, hence their intended strike.

The Association has in the past complained about their harsh working conditions.

“At the general meeting of members of MOWAG, it was agreed that since all avenues to resolve our grievances have proven futile, notice of indefinite nationwide strike be served as in Section 159 of Act,651(2003). Our position is that, all Mortuary Workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved.”