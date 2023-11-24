The Majority in Parliament states that the government has invested approximately 16 billion Ghana Cedis in improving the road infrastructure of the country since the year 2017.

Many Ghanaians across the country have taken to the streets in the last few weeks to demonstrate over the poor state of their roads, calling on the government to address the issue.

During the debate on the 2024 Budget, the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, asserted that the government’s efforts towards addressing the poor road network in the country are unprecedented.

“So far, within the 7 years that the Akufo-Addo government has been in power, the amount invested in the sector is about GHC16 billion. This is the highest any government in our history has ever allocated to the road sector.

The Akufo-Addo government is committed to resolving the many challenges in our road sector. I understand that there are numerous issues in the sector, and no one government can resolve all these problems. However, it is about the commitment. The government is currently undertaking several projects on these roads scattered around the country,” emphasized Kennedy Osei Nyarko.