The National Coordinator of the School Feed Programme, Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah, has passed on.

She reportedly died on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Born on February 1, 1960 in Dzelukope, Keta, in the Volta Region, Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah who held the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ambar Quality Foods Limited, was not only a prominent figure in the field of hospitality but also made significant contributions to the Ghanaian food industry.

She was the wife of late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor administration.

She graduated from Keta Secondary Senior High School and went on to pursue further studies in her chosen field.

Under Mrs. Quashigah’s leadership, the Ghana School Feeding Programme made tremendous strides in ensuring that children across the nation had access to nutritious meals.

The program aimed to enhance school enrolment, attendance, and retention while also improving the overall health and well-being of the students

Gertrude Quashigah was in May 2021 relieved of her position as the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

A letter from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, at the time asked her to hand over any official documents or property in her custody to the Chief Director of the ministry.

No reason was given for her removal in the letter dated May 18, 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo subsequently reversed the decision.