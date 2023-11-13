A lecturer with the Earth Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Prince Ofori Amponsah, is warning of a potential earthquake.

His warning comes in the wake of the 3.6-magnitude earth tremor that occurred on Sunday, November 12, affecting parts of Accra and its environs.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Prince Ofori Amponsah indicated that the recent multiple earth tremors were indicative of an impending disaster and emphasized the need for local assemblies to enforce building codes to safeguard against major calamities in such an event.

“It is crucial that the assemblies take the necessary steps because they are our policymakers. They must ensure that whatever policies we have in terms of building codes are implemented effectively. This starts with them because they have town and country planning departments and engineers. Before any building is constructed in Ghana, the drawings and plans must be submitted to them for approval. They are responsible for determining whether the plans are compliant with building codes or not.”

The tremor was felt in areas such as Mallam, Gbawe, SCC, Pokuase, Bortianor, and others.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) issued a statement following the tremor, calling for calm and indicating that it was a minor tremor with no anticipated damage.