An earth tremor hit parts of Accra on Sunday, November 12, 2023, around 7:20 am.

The tremor, which lasted for a few seconds, sent residents into a panic, with many running out of their homes around Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Residents around Mallam, Gbawe, SCC and Bortianor also reported experiencing the Earth tremor Sunday morning.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to property. However, several people who experienced the earth tremor took to social media page X formerly Twitter to share their experience.

I think we just had an Earth Tremor in Accra. — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) November 12, 2023

Did I really experience this Earth tremor 😬 pic.twitter.com/PwRSjNrdxq — Kevin De Best (@mcfcNite) November 12, 2023

There are reports of shaking(earth tremor) in the Gbawe area. pic.twitter.com/qdxtCVOFSZ — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 12, 2023

Did you hear the earth tremor? pic.twitter.com/HJd4Lfd6KM — Kofi Ratty (@Kofiobengjnr) November 12, 2023

An earth tremor just occurred in some parts of Accra. Were you affected? — CediRates.com (@CediRates) November 12, 2023

Another Earth Tremor this morning 😣 pic.twitter.com/ADVMKryW2Z — Qweku Emma😘🇦🇷🇧🇴 (@DonTyFlex) November 12, 2023

Who felt the earth tremor ? — ALFREDO (@Dhatil20) November 12, 2023

Even the earth is stressed.

Tremor that pressure away!.

Stay safe out there guys.#earthtremor #Ghana — Dominick 💢 (@nickhotor) November 12, 2023

Some residents also shared their experience with CitiNewsroom; “I was sitting in my living room when I felt the house start to shake,” said one resident at Weija SCC.

“I was cooking in the kitchen when I heard a shaking,” said another resident.

“I was in bed when I felt the shaking,” said a third resident. ”

On March 10, this year, parts of Accra also experienced a minor earth tremor, which the Ghana Geological Survey Authority put the magnitude at 2.8 on the Richter scale.

Similarly, December 12, 2022, parts of Accra also experienced tremors which occurred three times in a space of about five hours.

The first was experienced around 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, the second around 10 am at the same places and the third occurred at 11:53 am, 10 km from Gbawe.