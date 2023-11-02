The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed a three-member committee to supervise its November 4 presidential election in the various constituencies.

The committee will be established in each of the 275 constituencies, and it will consist of the Chairman of the Council of Elders, the Chairman of the Constituency Patrons, and the Constituency IT Coordinator who will serve as the secretary.

A statement issued by the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee and signed by its secretary, William Yamoah, indicated that the committee will collaborate with the Electoral Commission and the police to ensure peace and security during the elections.

It added that a regional monitoring team has been established to “coordinate and supervise the entire electoral process in their respective regions.”

Below is the NPP’s full statement.

The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party is pleased to appoint a three-member committee to supervise the November 4, 2023, Presidential Elections in their respective constituencies on our behalf:

1. Chairman, Chairman of the Council of Elders

2. Vice Chairman, Chairman of the Constituency Patrons

3. Secretary, Constituency IT Coordinator

In addition, in collaboration with the Electoral Commission and the police, the committee will also be responsible for the verification and authentication of the names of delegates during the electoral process in their respective constituencies.

The Elections Committee has also constituted a Regional Monitoring Team for each region to coordinate and supervise the entire electoral process in their respective regions.

All issues pertaining to the elections should be reported immediately to the presidential elections committee.

At this crucial time, we will rely on the unwavering support and cooperation of all stakeholders involved in this important exercise.