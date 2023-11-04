Voting is currently underway in all 275 constituencies across the country to elect a presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Over 203,000 delegates, mainly executives of the NPP at the local and national levels, are participating in the poll to select a presidential candidate for the party.

They are tasked with choosing one person among the four aspirants seeking to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections.

Today’s contest features the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

While polls indicate that the Vice President is likely to emerge as the winner, the other three are also confident and optimistic about their chances in the poll.

All four aspirants signed an undertaking on Thursday, November 2, not to resign from the party if any of them loses the primary.

The Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service have assured that they have prepared adequately to ensure a successful and peaceful primary.