The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Hamid, has endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position, saying he has the best chance of winning the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with Citi News’ Hanson Agyemang after casting his ballot, Dr Hamid said Bawumia has the qualities and attributes essential for a successful candidate, including experience, competence, and charisma.

“Bawumia is the only candidate who has a realistic chance of winning,” Hamid said.

Dr Hamid, however, admitted that the 2024 election will be competitive, but he expressed confidence that Bawumia will lead the NPP to victory.

“No election has been an easy run since 2000, and I doubt there ever will be,” Hamid said. “But Bawumia has the best chance of winning.”

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country are voting on Saturday, November 4, to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

The other candidates in the race are Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

To prevent resignations from the party after the primary, all four candidates signed an undertaking on October 2 not to resign if they lose.