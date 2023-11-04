The New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Primary is currently underway in all the constituencies across the country.

Below are some updates from various voting centers.

Wenchi Constituency

Voting is ongoing at Koase Senior High Technical School in the Wenchi Constituency of the Bono Region. 726 delegates are expected to cast their votes. There is a strong security presence at the voting center.

Adentan Constituency.

In the Adentan constituency, voting is taking place at the Presbyterian Church School Center A and B. Voting began at 7:15 a.m. Over 1,544 delegates are expected to cast their votes in this constituency.

The exercise was moved from the Adentan Community School complex to the Presbyterian Church School.

Ledzokuku

Voting has also commenced at Camp 2 school in the Ledzokuku Constituency. In total, 1,710 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Odododiodio

Over one thousand three hundred delegates have started voting at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro District Office polling station in the Odododiodio constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Due to its reputation as a flashpoint during elections, heavy security deployment is in place at the center to ensure safety and a smooth electoral process.

The center has been barricaded, with police officers conducting checks on all persons entering the premises.

During an interaction with Citi News, some of the delegates expressed hope for the election of a Presidential Candidate with the potential to foster unity among party members and improve the living conditions of the citizenry.

Bimbilla

The NPP presidential primary is also ongoing in the Bimbilla constituency where delegates were accommodated at the constituency chairman’s house before moving to the voting center.

Meanwhile, the Vice chairman for the NPP elections committee mentioned during an interview on Eyewitness News that it is quite inappropriate to house delegates as the campaign has officially ended.

Eastern Region

In the Eastern Region, voting is underway in 32 centers across the region. However, the process is yet to begin at the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency, where a change in venue has delayed the process.

Tony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP, who has been speaking to journalists about the process so far, said arrangements are being made for the process to begin at the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency.

A total of 21,233 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the Eastern Region.

1,300 delegates are in the New Juaben South constituency. The list comprises 17 Regional executives, 950 polling station executives, 17 constituency executives, one regional minister, one MCE, 34 coordinators, and 4 Tescon members.

Effia constituency

There is also heavy security in place at the Effia constituency.

Sixty-five voters have already cast their votes out of 492 expected delegates without issues at the Effia Constituency in the Western Region.

Citi News’ Western Regional Correspondent, Agyei Annim, reports that the exercise is being conducted under strict security, ensuring fairness.

Tano South

Voting is underway in the Tano South Constituency at the Bechem RC Park. 753 delegates are expected to cast their votes. There is a strong security presence here.

Voting is also underway in the Sunyani West Constituency at the Odumaseman SHS. 1,053 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

Voting has started in the Bolgatanga Central constituency in the Upper East region, and according to the constituency Secretary, Richard Abagna, 58 delegates have voted so far out of the expected 889 delegates. Voting is taking place at the Regional House of Chiefs.