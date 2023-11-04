Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been blocked from entering the voting booths with their mobile phones.

This follows the directive issued by the leadership of the NPP and the Electoral Commission (EC) as part of measures to prevent vote buying in the ongoing Presidential Primary.

At some voting centres, delegates were made to switch off their phones before they were allowed to vote.

At Ablekuma West, delegates were prevented from entering the inner perimeters of the polling centre with their mobile phones or were asked to switch them off.

A similar situation was witnessed at Sagnarigu. The Parliamentary candidates for Sagnarigu Felicia Tetteh and the MCE of Sagnarigu were asked not to take their phones with them.

The presiding officer at Okaikwei Central for the Okaikwei North Municipality, Yunus Salifu Rashid also cautioned delegates to desist from entering voting centres with their mobile phones.

He emphasised that the move was to ensure that delegates maintain the integrity of the EC and the secrecy of ballots.

“We have mounted four voting screens, and delegates can vote at any of them. However, we’re warning them not to enter the perimeter with their phone, to prevent them from taking shots of votes”. He said.