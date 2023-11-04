Former Asokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah has expressed his confidence that any of the four New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirants can defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Mr Jumah, who is also the CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, made the remarks in an interview with Citi News’ Hanson Agyemang. He said that all four aspirants have the qualities and potential needed to present a formidable challenge to Mahama.

“All the four candidates have very good stuff to put on the table. They are different but they all have very good stuff and any one of them can beat [John Dramani] Mahama,” Jumah said.

He also dismissed the notion that the NPP has run the country down, saying that Ghana has done extremely well given the global economic challenges.

“It is a mark of ignorance to say we have run the country down and I laugh at it because Ghana wasn’t exempted from what is going on in the world and, given what is going on in the world, Ghana has done extremely well,” Jumah said.

Over 200,000 NPP delegates are voting on Saturday, November 4, to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

The candidates in the race are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

To prevent resignations from the party after the primary, all four candidates signed an undertaking on October 2 not to resign if they lose.