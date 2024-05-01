The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has categorically refuted allegations that the Yagbonwura was asked to stand up and greet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Media reports had suggested that the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, was asked to stand and greet the President during an event on Saturday, 27th April 2024, at Damongo.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, issued a statement urging the public to disregard such misleading information.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to reiterate that at no point during the President’s visit to Damongo on Saturday, 27th April 2024, was the Yagbonwura asked to stand up and greet the President.

“As Minister, I was with the President at the event, and, as seen clearly on videos, the President, beaming with smiles, walked over and paid homage to the Yagbonwura, who was the host of the event in Damongo. The general public is urged to avoid this deliberate and misleading piece of propaganda which is being distributed by mischief makers.”

He further explained that the tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for Chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events, is a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and traditions.

“In conclusion, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs reaffirms President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to upholding Ghanaian cultural values and fostering harmonious relations within the nation. The tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for Chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events, serves as a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and traditions.”

The ministry clarified that the call for chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events is not intended to undermine the dignity of traditional leaders.

“The call for Chiefs to stand when greeting him at public events is not intended to undermine the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders. Rather, it is a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society by embracing the Head of State thereby showing brotherly love and mutual respect,” the ministry said.

