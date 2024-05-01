A military officer believed to be in his late 30s has been shot dead while two other officers who were in the company of the deceased escaped unhurt.

The incident according to Citi News sources happened in front of the Millennium City Police station in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that a brother to one of the Military officers bought a piece of land from some chiefs at Millennium City but anytime they went on the land to develop it, they faced strong resistance from landguards.

The deceased military man in the company of two other officers drove to the area to find a lasting solution to the matter having already lodged a first complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command.

The officers who were in a Toyota Rav 4 with registration number GR 3591-24 upon reaching the said land met some individuals working on the land and ordered them to stop while lodging a second complaint at the Millennium City District Police station but were met by the Gyasehene of Millennium City Benlord Ababio who insisted they don’t go to the station to lodge another complain.

After refusing to adhere to the plea of the chief he fired at the vehicle of the officers from behind when they decided to go to the Divisional command since efforts at the District command had not yielded any result leading to the death of one of the officers.

An eyewitness narrating the incident to Citi News said “I saw the incident happen right in front of me. The Chief, Benload Ababio met the military officers at the District Police station and was trying to speak to them not to go to the Divisional Police Command but they didn’t listen.

“While they were heading to the Divisional command just after moving their vehicle the Gyamehene Benlord Ababio fired at their vehicle just behind them leading to one of the officers dying in the process. Two other officers escaped unhurt but the chief was arrested immediately after the incident and sent to the Divisional Police Command.

He was later transferred to Accra Division by the police for fear of being attacked by the landguards in the area.”