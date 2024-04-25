The family of a 17-year-old boy who died at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa has accused the facility of medical negligence.

They have also accused some of the medical staff of extorting money from them during the period their relative was hospitalised.

The angry family members stormed the facility to demand answers following the death of 17-year-old Nana Adu.

Some staff of the facility were subjected to physical and verbal abuse and only took the intervention of the police from Kasoa to bring the situation under calm.

Citi News understands that Nana Adu was brought to the facility on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, but the father of the boy said the medical officer delayed in attending to the boy and even after attending to him gave a wrong prescription leading to his son’s death.

Daniel Haditor, the father of the deceased said, “When we got there the medical officers on duty attended to him. But later realised that he had given the wrong prescription to my son. He quickly shouted and accused us of putting them under pressure leading to them providing the wrong prescription.

“They told my wife to later go and buy the right prescription but it was late and my son died. This infuriated my other family members who protested and accused the staff of the facility of killing my son due to medical negligence,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East Medical Directorate is yet to respond to the allegations.

Also, Mother and Child Hospital said they would not comment on the matter until investigations are concluded.

