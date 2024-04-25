An Accra High Court has served notice of making the second accused in the Ofosu Ampofo case, Anthony Kwaku Boahen to testify if the former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), does not avail himself at the next adjourned date.

This follows the failure of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to appear in court to open his defence as directed by the court.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and one Anthony Kwaku Boahen are on trial for counts of conspiracy to cause harm contrary to sections 23(1) and 69 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has also been charged on two counts with the offence of assault on a public officer contrary to section 205(a) of the Criminal Offences Act.

The two accused persons were arraigned in 2019 after a leaked audio tape linked to them went viral. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is alleged to have outlined a road map for alleged activities aimed at causing mayhem.

The prosecution in making its case called three witnesses to give evidence towards proving the charges.

But Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has been out of the country since last year for medical reasons since the court directed him to open his defence. But when the case was called, the lawyers of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo revealed that the accused person was still recovering from surgery and may return by the middle of May.

The court which was concerned about the delay in the case has directed the second accused to open his defence in the absence of the former NDC Chairman. But lawyers of the second accused prayed the court to indulge them and adjourn to a later date to make it possible for the first accused to testify.

This in their view was because their client had been charged with conspiracy linked to the charges of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. The court adjourned to May 30 for the first accused to open his defence but cautioned the second accused to open his defence if the first accused is not available.