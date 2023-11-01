A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, says he is confident of securing the mandate of delegates to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

The NPP is expected to elect its flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, ahead of the 2024 general elections, with over 200,000 delegates voting for 4 candidates vying for the slot.

Addressing a press conference to conclude his campaign, the former Agriculture Minister pledged to unite the party while appealing to delegates to vote for him.

“We have taken our campaign from the smallest hamlets to the biggest cities around the country, and we have ensured that our message reaches all 217,000 delegates. In the course of our interactions with the delegates, we have learned a lot about the needs and aspirations of our members on the ground, and these lessons will serve as the foundation for the reforms we intend to carry out if I am elected on Saturday.”

“Our monitoring and independent research confirm that victory is on the horizon, and the emerging trends in the mood of the delegates encourage me to make a passionate appeal to the undecided to vote for me on Saturday.”

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto further urged the delegates to remain steadfast and not be influenced by monetary incentives.

“Dear delegates, please look beyond any tempting one-off monetary enticements and think about the future of the party, your children, and grandchildren. Stand with me on the great UP tradition on Saturday. In this regard, the party is ensuring that all delegates can attend the voting centers to cast their votes without fear or intimidation.

“My appeal to you, delegates, at this stage, is that you should not be tempted by offers that may provide you with one-day relief but leave our party in the sand. Think about the history and tradition of our party and the sacrifices of our forefathers, and vote for Akoto on Saturday.”