The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the 2024 budget presented by the Finance Minister in Parliament on Wednesday is hopeless and uninspiring.

According to the party, the budget did not seek to address the current challenges confronting Ghanaians.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, said, “Our position on the 2024 budget presented to parliament yesterday is very simple. The 2024 budget is hopeless, uninspiring, and fails to address the economic hardship that Ghanaians are living under. It failed to address the economic bankruptcy that Ghanaians have been plunged into by the Bawumia-led economic team. Totally uninspiring, totally hopeless.”

“This is the last budget of the Akufo Addo Bawumia NPP government, and I have no doubt in my mind that it is going to be the last budget of the NPP as a political party because budget after budget we have seen this government.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Gyamfi has described the projections by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that Ghana’s economy is anticipated to surpass GH¢1 trillion in 2024 as the lowest point of the 2024 budget presentation.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, the Finance Minister disclosed that the economy is expected to escalate from GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 to a historic milestone of GH¢1 trillion in 2024.

But reacting to the minister’s projection, Mr. Gyamfi, in a statement, said the expected growth is not indicative of actual growth but a result of extremely high inflation that is negatively impacting the ordinary Ghanaian.

“The projected nominal GDP of GHS1 trillion, therefore, has no significant positive bearing on the ever-worsening livelihoods of Ghanaians. In fact, it means nothing for the ordinary Ghanaian whose economy is his pocket,” Sammy Gyamfi said in the statement.