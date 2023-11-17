The Media Coalition Against Galamsey and pressure group OccupyGhana have announced that they will soon embark on a prayer protest to pressure Parliament to pass a law that prohibits mining or drilling in Ghana’s forest reserves.

The groups’ action follows public concerns that mining rights had been granted to High Street Mining Company Limited to mine in the Kakum National Park in the Central Region.

Although this has been refuted by the Minerals Commission, Convener for the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Ken Ashigbey in an interview with Citi News said legislation will prevent future advances from mining companies.

“We are also contemplating a protest where we can rally Ghanaians together. We can make it a prayer protest. ”

“We will call on the Christian Council, call on the Pentecostal Council, the Catholic Bishops Conference, and the office of the Chief Imam. So as we go on with our protest and march and present our petition, we will do it in a way that is solemn and prayerful,” he said.