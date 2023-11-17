Management of Citi FM/Citi TV, under its #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, has supported persons affected by the Akosombo dam spillage in the Afram Plains North and Asuogyaman constituencies with assorted relief items.

The two MPs were handed trucks loaded with the relief items for onward delivery to the affected persons.

Communities within and around the Akosombo Dam were inundated with floodwaters from the spillage, leaving many needing support to put back their lives in shape.

Management of Citi FM/Citi TV began the #Relief4LowerVolta campaign on Monday, October 16, 2023, to mobilise relief items for the affected victims.

The Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Friday, November 17, 2023, explained that: “For the Donkorkrom area, we are sending food to them and your [Asuogyaman’s MP] truck has beans, maize, gari, sugar, canned fish, cereals, drinks, tomato paste, oil, water, coal pots, charcoal, diapers, buckets, cauldrons, sanitary pads, sanitary towels, mosquito nets, some clothing, books, mats, biscuits, math sets, erasers, detergents, disinfectants, powders, all going to Donkorkrom and my understanding is that all is worth GH¢50,000.”

“And then the Atimpoku area, they have special needs because they are fishers; they needed fishing nets, so they came yesterday, and we went to Cow Lane and brought exactly what they needed. And also, I need to add that we are not just throwing things at them; we are seeing them through with the resources that we have, and so this is just the beginning of what we are doing. As time progresses, we will see what else we can do based on their needs.”

The Asuogyaman MP, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture.

“With what you have done for these little ones, you have done it for God, and God will definitely recognize this effort by all of the people that have come to our aid.”

“On behalf of the people of Afram Plains, I want to say a big thank you to Citi FM/Citi TV and all the benevolent donors, and we are really grateful,” Betty Krosbi Mensah, the MP for Afram Plains North, also expressed.