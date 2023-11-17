The body of a 40-year-old man has been retrieved from the Densu River at Torgah Kophe, a suburb of Domeabra in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to a unit committee member for the area, Joseph Akrasi, the body of the individual was found late Thursday after he was washed ashore.

He lamented the difficulty in identifying the deceased and said they suspect foul play.

“We found the body along the banks of the Densu River. We went to the Denkyira Police Station to complain. The police came to the crime scene and placed the body in a bag. They have refused to take the body to the morgue because they don’t have a vehicle. It is difficult to identify the body because his face is still in the water. He might be about forty years old.”