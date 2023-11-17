Football lovers have started entering the Baba Yara Sports Stadium hours ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar today, November 17, 2023.

The Black Stars of Ghana will lock horns with their opponents from Madagascar in the first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in their bid for a place in the mundial for the fifth time.

This is an exhibition of their support for the team and faith in the hopes of rallying behind the Black Stars to fuel the players to ensure they get the needed results.

A few of them who spoke to Citi Sports expressed their optimism that the Stars would come out on top tonight, with a few even predicting an emphatic victory for Chris Hughton’s men.

The match kicks off at 4:00 pm with analysis and live commentary on Citi FM from 3:00 pm.