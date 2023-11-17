The Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy is currently engaged in a closed-door meeting with the management of salt mining firm, Electrochem Ghana.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, directed the Committee on Lands and Forestry and Mines and Energy to conduct a probe into the leasehold agreement that authorized Electrochem Ghana to embark on salt mining in Ada.

This follows a feud between Electrochem Ghana Limited and residents of Ada on Monday, November 6, which resulted in a shooting incident in Sege in the Greater Accra Region, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The committee’s visit to the salt mining site of Electrochem Ghana is to enable the lawmakers to gather the needed details to assist in their probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Electrochem Ghana Limited denied any involvement in the shooting incident that occurred at Toflokpo in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of several others.

Nene Mayilo Dadebom II, Chief of Toflokpo in a Citi News interview confirmed the shooting incident and accused Electrochem Ghana Limited of persistent acts of intimidation.

But Electrochem Ghana Limited denied any involvement in the shooting and condemned it in a statement released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The company added that it is awaiting the police to conduct an investigation into the shooting and report its findings accordingly.