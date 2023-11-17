Ahead of the government’s plan to commission the Appiatse Reconstruction Project, which is over 90 percent complete, the Ghana Institute of Planning is advising residents of the area to manage their expectations to help them adjust to their new settlement.

Currently, a substantial amount of work has been done, with a few internal and external works to be completed in the coming days before the actual commissioning is done sometime this month or in December.

In an interview with Citi News in Koforidua on the state of affairs of the reconstruction project, the president of the Ghana Institute of Planning, Mohammed Alhassan Damba, who disclosed that all is set for the handing over, indicated that the gap between the value of the items the residents had then and now may come as a challenge for some of the residents who may want to sell them off or destroy them if they do not manage the change.

“The project is 90 percent complete, and we want the residents to manage their expectations carefully because the state has given them something that they never had, and the gap between the value of the structure today and what they had is huge. Big changes come with big challenges, so adjusting to using the facilities that come with the homes we have built will be a challenge, and some may sell them or destroy them. Therefore, we appeal to the community to manage the change carefully.